North Iowans react to ongoing situation in Afghanistan

ROCKFORD, Iowa - On August 6, 2011, Navy SEAL Jon Tumilson was part of a Joint Task Force executing a mission to capture or kill a senior Taliban insurgent in Wardak Province, Afghanistan, when the Chinook helicopter he and others were on was shot down, killing everyone on board.

Alan Christenson knew Tumilson since he was born. A close family friend, Christenson had conversations with Tumilson about the bonds he formed with Afghan citizens, and the important role the U.S. was playing in improving their lives during the (at the time) 10-year conflict.

"He wouldn't necessarily be specific on what they were doing or anything, but he did say they were definitely making a difference."

As U.S. forces are withdrawing from the country, and as the Taliban has recaptured more regions of the country, including the capital of Kabul, he believes the departure should've been handled differently.

"I'm old enough that I remember when we pulled out of Vietnam and the hysterics that went on. The same thing is happening over there right now. The people that are in that country...they're scared for their lives. Being that they've been associated with the United States, their heads are on the block."

Gabe Haugland served over a decade ago on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. He knew there would come a time when U.S. troops would leave and transition to a new government. He's been surprised by the sudden downfall of that government, and like Christenson, is growingly concerned about what will happen next.

"We know the good Afghan men we trained with are going to be hurt by this. The women and children, especially the girls, are going to bear the brunt of the Taliban's brutalization. There's going to be a lot of revenge against the Afghans who worked with us and who sent their kids to school, especially their daughters. We know what it means to be those Afghans, and that's the hardest thing."

Haugland says the over 2,300 American service members who sacrificed their lives in Afghanistan, like Tumilson, did not die in vain.

"Everyone who signs that check payable to the United States government, up to and including my life, has done something very, very selfless and important, and set an example to our generations who are watching this now."

President Biden is standing behind his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. He concedes that his administration has been surprised by how quickly the Afghan government toppled to the Taliban.