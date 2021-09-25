North Iowans, politicians react to Sen. Grassley's announcement of running for 8th term

MASON CITY, Iowa - After months of speculation, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator, announced Friday that he will seek an eighth term in 2022.

The 88-year-old, who has been in the Senate for 40 years, remains committed to his goal of serving the people of Iowa, saying there is unfinished business to tend to, like lowering prescription drug prices and finding markets for cattle producers.

"There's a lot of crises that have been formulated, inflation, the southern border, things of that nature. I'm looking forward to solving those problems, and get the country back on the straight and narrow again."

But not all Iowans support Grassley's announcement. Randy Black is in charge of the annual Iowa Democratic Wing Ding. He feels that while the Senator has done a great job in representing the Hawkeye State for the last four decades, there needs to be a change; in his mind, someone younger.

"If we want to get young people involved, the younger generation, we've got to have change. The political landscape needs to change."

While it took him a bit longer to decide to run again, the Senator has no qualms about it. He says his family supports his decision.

"I just thought I should, and I did. And I'm happy with the decision I made."

Former U.S. Representative of Iowa Abby Finkenauer announced her decision to run for Grassley's Congressional seat in July. In a statement, Finkenauer criticized the Senator's announcement, saying in part, that Grassley is 'running yet again on an agenda that puts big pharma over our seniors, Wall Street over workers, and monopoly corporations over the mom and pop businesses that make Iowa strong.'