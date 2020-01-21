North Iowans heading to Washington, D.C. for March for Life

MASON CITY, Iowa - EACH JANUARY - MILLIONS OF PEOPLE ACROSS THE COUNTRY GATHER AT THE NATIONAL MALL IN WASHINGTON D-C FOR THE ANNUAL MARCH FOR LIFE.
MARCHERS ORIGINALLY CALLED FOR AN END TO ABORTION - BUT THE MOVEMENT HAS EXPANDED TO INCLUDE OTHER ISSUES INCLUDING SUICIDE.
KIMT NEWS 3'S ALEX JIRGENS IS TALKING TO SOME NORTH IOWANS PLANNING TO HEAD TO THE CAPITOL - TO PARTICIPATE.
SINCE THE FIRST MARCH IN 19-74...SUPPORT HAS GROWN - INTO THE MILLIONS.
<"our students are overwhelmed when they see the vast number that believe in the same thing they do.">
THIS IS THE 7TH TIME MARY BETH ANZIVINO-BARNES TAKEN PART IN THE MARCH.
<"you're marching with mothers, fellow students, college students, brothers, friars, deacons, sisters, priests, dads, aunts, uncles, you name it.">
ABORTION ISN'T THE ONLY REASON THESE FOLKS ARE MARCHING.
<"teaching high school for 20+ years, I also march for my students. I've lost students to suicide. Mental health is a huge issue, they need to know that their life matters and that they're important.">
GROUPS FROM GARNER AND MASON CITY ARE HEADING TO D-C.
TWO OF THE STUDENTS GOING - GRACE CLARK... AND MADDY KOLLASCH.
<"I've gone to NCYC, which is national catholic youth conference, and something about being surrounded by a lot of people who have the same faith as you do, and standing up for the unborn really speaks to me.">
<"I always knew it was kind of big, but actually being there and being a part of it it's so cool to see everyone comes."
TODAY MARKS THE 47TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE SIGNING OF ROE V. WADE - WHICH LEGALIZED ABORTION IN THE U-S.
EVERY YEAR - HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE CONVERGE ON THE NATION'S CAPITAL TO SEND A MESSAGE TO LAWMAKERS.
THIS WEEK - PRO-LIFE ADVOCATES FROM ACROSS THE U-S...INCLUDING IN OUR AREA...WILL BE HEADING TO WASHINGTON D-C FOR THE MARCH FOR LIFE - WHICH .
THE THREE DAY LONG EVENT FEATURES A MARCH TO THE STEPS OF THE SUPREME COURT - AS WELL AS A YOUTH RALLY - GUEST SPEAKERS - AND AN EXPO.
MARY BETH ANZIVINO-BARNES WILL BE ON ONE OF THE BUSES HEADING TO D-C TODAY.
DURING ONE OF HER YEARS SHE ATTENDED THE MARCH - SHE HEARD FROM A GENTLEMAN WHO SHARED HIS OWN EXPERIENCE WITH ABORTION.
""it caught me off guard, because I didn't look at it from the man's perspective, I was always looking from the mother's side of making that choice of to keep a baby, not keep a baby. That father has rights too, and it affected him as much."
IN ADDITION TO THE NATIONAL MARCH - THE MINNESOTA CITIZENS CONCERNED FOR LIFE WILL HOST THEIR OWN MARCH TOMORROW IN SAINT PAUL.
