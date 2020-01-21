Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

North Iowans heading to Washington, D.C. for March for Life

Annual

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 10:40 PM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - EACH JANUARY - MILLIONS OF PEOPLE ACROSS THE COUNTRY GATHER AT THE NATIONAL MALL IN WASHINGTON D-C FOR THE ANNUAL MARCH FOR LIFE.

MARCHERS ORIGINALLY CALLED FOR AN END TO ABORTION - BUT THE MOVEMENT HAS EXPANDED TO INCLUDE OTHER ISSUES INCLUDING SUICIDE.
KIMT NEWS 3'S ALEX JIRGENS IS TALKING TO SOME NORTH IOWANS PLANNING TO HEAD TO THE CAPITOL - TO PARTICIPATE.

SINCE THE FIRST MARCH IN 19-74...SUPPORT HAS GROWN - INTO THE MILLIONS.

<"our students are overwhelmed when they see the vast number that believe in the same thing they do.">
THIS IS THE 7TH TIME MARY BETH ANZIVINO-BARNES TAKEN PART IN THE MARCH.

<"you're marching with mothers, fellow students, college students, brothers, friars, deacons, sisters, priests, dads, aunts, uncles, you name it.">

ABORTION ISN'T THE ONLY REASON THESE FOLKS ARE MARCHING.

<"teaching high school for 20+ years, I also march for my students. I've lost students to suicide. Mental health is a huge issue, they need to know that their life matters and that they're important.">
GROUPS FROM GARNER AND MASON CITY ARE HEADING TO D-C.
TWO OF THE STUDENTS GOING - GRACE CLARK... AND MADDY KOLLASCH.

<"I've gone to NCYC, which is national catholic youth conference, and something about being surrounded by a lot of people who have the same faith as you do, and standing up for the unborn really speaks to me.">

<"I always knew it was kind of big, but actually being there and being a part of it it's so cool to see everyone comes."

TODAY MARKS THE 47TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE SIGNING OF ROE V. WADE - WHICH LEGALIZED ABORTION IN THE U-S.
EVERY YEAR - HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE CONVERGE ON THE NATION'S CAPITAL TO SEND A MESSAGE TO LAWMAKERS.

THIS WEEK - PRO-LIFE ADVOCATES FROM ACROSS THE U-S...INCLUDING IN OUR AREA...WILL BE HEADING TO WASHINGTON D-C FOR THE MARCH FOR LIFE - WHICH .
THE THREE DAY LONG EVENT FEATURES A MARCH TO THE STEPS OF THE SUPREME COURT - AS WELL AS A YOUTH RALLY - GUEST SPEAKERS - AND AN EXPO.
MARY BETH ANZIVINO-BARNES WILL BE ON ONE OF THE BUSES HEADING TO D-C TODAY.
DURING ONE OF HER YEARS SHE ATTENDED THE MARCH - SHE HEARD FROM A GENTLEMAN WHO SHARED HIS OWN EXPERIENCE WITH ABORTION.

""it caught me off guard, because I didn't look at it from the man's perspective, I was always looking from the mother's side of making that choice of to keep a baby, not keep a baby. That father has rights too, and it affected him as much."

IN ADDITION TO THE NATIONAL MARCH - THE MINNESOTA CITIZENS CONCERNED FOR LIFE WILL HOST THEIR OWN MARCH TOMORROW IN SAINT PAUL.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 0°
Temperatures rally as snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin girls use strong second half to down Albert Lea

Image

Tuesday night hoops

Image

Albert Lea boys upset rival Austin

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/21

Image

Two NIACC basketball players arrested

Image

Price could go up at affordable housing complex

Image

Uptick in egging in Kenyon

Image

Police could patrol at Mayo

Image

Jill Biden campaigning in North Iowa

Image

Yang campaigns in North Iowa

Community Events