North Iowans finding ways to beat the heat this weekend

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's set to be a scorcher outside this weekend.

While the official summer season is not here yet according to the calendar, it will feel like it outside, with temperatures expected to reach the 90's, roughly 20 degrees above average for this time of year. So what's the next best thing to turning up the air conditioner to stay cool? Jumping in cool water.

While it started off a bit quiet on the lake and beach earlier in the day on Friday, more people would flock to the lake as the day progressed. However, some prefer this kind of weather over the polar opposite.

"The weather's nice except when you have to go play softball in super hot heat. other than that, it's nice to go swim and hang out outside," Hope Halverson says.

"I prefer hot because you can actually hang out with your friends and venture out," Camryn Allsbrook adds.

Lauren Castaner agrees.

"I'm originally from Florida, so I know what humidity is. While it's hot, at least you have a breeze, which you don't get in Florida. I would take this over anything."

The record temperature for Mason City on this date is 96, which was set in 1968.

If you plan to head outside this weekend, make sure you use sunscreen. UV rays are at 9 across a good chunk of the Midwest and the East Coast, making it very high for exposure.