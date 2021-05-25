North Iowan Seth Tuttle named assistant coach at UNI: 'This is a dream come true'

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - A north Iowa great is climbing the ladder at his alma mater.

The University of Northern Iowa announced Tuesday that Seth Tuttle has been promoted to an assistant coach.

"We are thrilled to add Seth as an assistant coach," UNI coach Ben said Jacobson. "As a player and most recently as our video coordinator Seth has brought great passion and energy to everything he's been a part of. His numbers as a player speak for themselves, but I'm most proud of who he is as a person, a teammate and a leader. He takes tremendous pride in our program, our university and our community which will continue to help him represent all of us at the highest level. I know Seth will be great in this role and he's ready to get to work"

Tuttle, who led West Fork to a state championship as a prep, played for UNI from 2011-2015 and was named an all-American as a senior. He was also named the Missouri Valley Conference's Player of the Year. Tuttle finished his career with UNI fourth in scoring (1,747 points) in team history.

"I am beyond excited to be hired as an assistant coach here at UNI" said Tuttle. "Being a former player I am aware of the tradition and passion that comes with being a part of UNI basketball. I don't take this opportunity lightly and can't wait to help continue the success this university and its fans deserve. I am thankful for being able to learn and work with Coach Jacobson and his staff these last two years. This is a dream come true and I cannot wait to get started."