North Iowa wrestling coach weighs in on the addition of a women's wrestling team at the University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa - In 2023, the University of Iowa will be the first Division I Power Five Conference school to have a women's wrestling program.

The women's program will follow the same guidelines as the men's, offering ten scholarships to those on the team.

Cresco Assistant Wrestling Coach Hunter Slifka says his high school started up a girls' wrestling program a few years ago and participation continues to grow.

He says it's exciting to think about the possibilities ahead for women's wrestling.

"Here in 2021, the University of Iowa is starting a program. Over 600 girls are wrestling in the Iowa State Tournament. Our team alone, we have anywhere from 20 to 25 to almost 30 girls on our roster. Just to see the growth that way is mindblowing, to be honest," says Slifka.

Girls' wrestling is still not a sanctioned sport in the state of Iowa.

The Boys' Association and Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association put together a state tournament for the female wrestlers each year.