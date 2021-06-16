Clear

North Iowa woman shares story of April truck accident

Donna Rench is thanking the two men who happened to be driving by for immediately jumping into action and saving her life

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 11:51 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Before Noon on April 5, Donna Rench was on her way to work at Hy-Vee West, traveling down County Road B20 in her silver 2005 Ford F-150.

"I looked at my clock, and I thought, 'I had 15 minutes.' I was almost to Eisenhower Avenue, the turn I take to get to Hy-Vee. I thought, 'I'm good, I got this.'"

That was the last thing she remembered, as the truck crossed the centerline, ended up in an embankment and flipped over, catching fire as well.

"I wake up and I'm like, 'oh my God, I wrecked my truck.' I'm bleeding, I'm stuck and I thought, 'what am I going to do?'"

The truck landed on the passenger side, and Rench was trapped. She was looking for her cell phone, but was slightly out of reach, forcing her to stretch to get it. She dialed 911 and told dispatch her approximate location. Next, she called her husband Jeff and her friend Edward, trying to get any sort of help. She was trying to unbuckle her seatbelt, but found it difficult.

"I'm screaming and yelling, 'help me, help me!'"

Then, Jason Hahn, who happened to be driving by the scene of the accident, immediately got out and rushed to her aid, trying to break the windshield to free her.

"The next thing I knew, Steve [Fettkether] was there. He knows Jason and recognized his truck and saw there's a wreck. Jason said my wheels were still spinning when he saw me."

Hahn repeatedly kicked and tried to pry open the windshield to get access, using a shovel to bust it open. Once it was broken, however, the increase in oxygen fanned the flames and smoke, and all of them knew that time was running out.

"Jason couldn't get me unloose either. He had to run to his truck again, and I'm like, 'I'm going to die.' He says, 'no, you're not, I'll be right back.'"

Retrieving a knife, he was able to cut Donna's seatbelt, though she fell back further into the truck. Despite the thick smoke, Jason crawled through the truck to grab ahold of Donna, though it was a difficult process.

"I was like, 'I can't breathe, get me out of here!' He's all, 'I'm not leaving you. I'm going with you or we're getting out of here together.'"

With Hahn pulling on Rench's hair, and Fettkether grabbing on to Hahn's belt, they were able to free Rench from the truck and get her to safety just mere seconds before the truck exploded. Rench ended up with a fractured left knee and chest, as well as multiple bruises and contusions, while Hahn ended up with burns on his hands and received stitches.

Since that day, all three have stayed in regular communication, becoming friends.

"We're buds, he's stuck with me!"

Rench thanks Hahn and Fetthkether for their quick thinking and heroic actions.

"Both of them...they didn't know me from anybody. Now, it's like I can't imagine them not being in my life...they risked their lives, they could've died that day along with me. It's very, very touching, and I'm never going to forget them and what they did."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603966

Reported Deaths: 7611
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1248011773
Ramsey52461895
Dakota46789470
Anoka42717458
Washington27397290
Stearns22550224
St. Louis18128312
Scott17543134
Wright16403148
Olmsted13388102
Sherburne1200194
Carver1066148
Clay825592
Rice8186110
Blue Earth762343
Crow Wing681594
Kandiyohi667285
Chisago619552
Otter Tail585684
Benton582998
Goodhue483473
Douglas475381
Mower470733
Winona461151
Itasca458963
Isanti439764
McLeod429861
Morrison424462
Nobles407950
Beltrami407360
Steele397616
Polk389072
Becker386555
Lyon363853
Carlton352756
Freeborn346932
Pine335023
Nicollet331045
Mille Lacs311454
Brown307840
Le Sueur297125
Cass285832
Todd285632
Meeker263042
Waseca237823
Martin234932
Roseau211021
Wabasha20783
Hubbard196041
Dodge18773
Renville182446
Redwood176338
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena162723
Fillmore157410
Faribault154319
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138737
Watonwan13589
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching94917
Stevens92411
Clearwater89116
Marshall88717
Wilkin83112
Lake83020
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370754

Reported Deaths: 6042
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58203638
Linn21197339
Scott20297246
Black Hawk16085312
Woodbury15232230
Johnson1461185
Dubuque13502211
Dallas1128999
Pottawattamie11219174
Story1070948
Warren583791
Clinton561493
Cerro Gordo553593
Sioux516974
Webster515294
Muscatine4878106
Marshall486576
Des Moines466970
Wapello4335122
Buena Vista426940
Jasper421072
Plymouth402981
Lee381956
Marion366076
Jones300857
Henry294237
Bremer287860
Carroll286852
Boone268534
Crawford268440
Benton259655
Washington257051
Dickinson249444
Mahaska232351
Jackson225242
Clay216627
Kossuth216166
Tama211771
Delaware210943
Winneshiek198135
Page194522
Buchanan193433
Cedar192123
Hardin187444
Fayette186543
Wright185840
Hamilton181851
Harrison179973
Clayton171057
Butler166035
Madison164619
Mills163324
Floyd163042
Cherokee159438
Lyon158841
Poweshiek157036
Allamakee152552
Hancock150134
Iowa149824
Winnebago144431
Cass139155
Calhoun138913
Grundy137133
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131437
Sac130820
Union129935
Louisa129649
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124617
Franklin123323
Guthrie123132
Humboldt119526
Palo Alto113523
Howard104922
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96432
Monroe96230
Unassigned9560
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola78916
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7598
Taylor66712
Fremont6269
Decatur6159
Ringgold56324
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon53310
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Strong thunderstorms possible on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPD works with local businesses to curb catalytic converter thefts using spray paint

Image

Water sports offer a sea of endless opportunity

Image

Preventing catalytic converter thefts with paint

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/16/21)

Image

Care Center Contains COVID-19 Outbreak

Image

Howard Co Fair Queen Competition

Image

HAZMAT TRAINING

Image

Mighty Howard County fair coming up

Image

Ditches aren't ashtrays

Image

Ditches aren't ashtrays

Community Events