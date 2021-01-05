North Iowa woman sentenced for faking cancer diagnosis

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman who took money after pretending to have cancer is sentenced to probation.

Jennifer Hope Mikesell, 44 of Northwood, has been ordered to spend five years on supervised probation. As part of a deal with Worth County prosecutors, Mikesell entered a guilty plea to ongoing criminal conduct and charges of 2nd degree theft and six counts of forgery were dismissed.

Mikesell falsely claimed to be getting cancer treatments at Mayo Health Systems in Rochester and received donations of money, food, other supplies, and a bedroom makeover from My Happy Haven.