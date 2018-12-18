Clear
North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to insurance fraud

Amber Griffin Amber Griffin

Authorities say she submitted phony medical claims.

Dec. 18, 2018
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 8:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of insurance fraud is pleading not guilty.

Amber Marie Griffin, 34 of Mason City, is charged with four counts of fraudulent insurance claim and one count of 2nd degree theft. Court documents state Griffin submitted phony medical insurance claims and received payouts totaling $9,075 which she did not deserve.

Her trial is due to begin on March 12, 2019.

Increasing clouds bring a chance for rain/drizzle for Wednesday.
