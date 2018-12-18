North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to insurance fraud

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of insurance fraud is pleading not guilty.
Amber Marie Griffin, 34 of Mason City, is charged with four counts of fraudulent insurance claim and one count of 2nd degree theft. Court documents state Griffin submitted phony medical insurance claims and received payouts totaling $9,075 which she did not deserve.
Her trial is due to begin on March 12, 2019.
