North Iowa woman injured in Mower County collision

SUV hit a tractor Thursday morning north of Lyle.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 12:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

LYLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after an SUV crashes into a tractor Wednesday morning,

It happened around 8:50 am on Highway 218, just south of 160th Street in Mower County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Michelle Lee Allen, 42 of St. Ansgar, Iowa, was driving north when she hit a northbound tractor pulling a grain wagon.

Allen was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor, Kevin

Dean Klouse, 38 of Rose Creek, was not hurt.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Lyle Police Department assisted at the scene.

