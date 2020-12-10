North Iowa woman hurt in Olmsted County semi/SUV collision

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is sent to the hospital after an SUV and semi collide in Olmsted County.

It happened around 2:30 pm near mile marker 31 on northbound Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gregory James Klees, 73 of Grand Meadow, was driving his semi when he collided with the SUV driven by Angel Marie Delagarza, 41 of Lime Springs, Iowa.

Delagarza suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys hospital for treatment.

The State Patrol says both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.