North Iowa woman gets probation for meth

MASON CITY, Iowa – More probation for a North Iowa woman with multiple convictions.

Jennifer Mae Filbrandt, 36 of Mason City, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Law enforcement says about 5.5 grams of meth were found at Filbrandt’s home after a search on September 25. 2019.

Filbrandt has three previous felony convictions in Cerro Gordo County and was in prison for violating parole when she pleaded guilty in this case.