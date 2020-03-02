North Iowa voters to decide on NIACC bond issue on Super Tuesday

MASON CITY, Iowa - While much of the focus will be on Minnesota on Super Tuesday, voters in 11 counties in Iowa have one big issue to decide.

The North Iowa Area Community College bond referendum will be on the ballot tomorrow. The $15 million bond will be used to improve some of the buildings on campus. NIACC also plans on opening regional career centers and expanding training programs.

Freshman Thomas Evans says voters should check 'yes' on those ballots tomorrow.

“We’re in, what is it, the top 15 community colleges in America? I think that we have a lot of potential as a school and I think that we're doing great and we could be doing better,” said Evans.

If passed, property taxes would go up 85 cents a month on a home valued at $100,000. Farmers would see their land taxed at 2 cents per acre every month.