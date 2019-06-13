North Iowa volunteers honored with awards

MASON CITY, Iowa – RVSP of North Central Iowa is honoring the people who make its work possible.

28 Outstanding Volunteer Awards were presented June 6 at RSVP’s annual celebration. “Volunteering is the perfect way to give back to your community and to stay active,” says RSVP Director Molly Anderegg. “RSVP provides rewarding opportunities to help people who are in need. I thank you for volunteering in your communities.”

Receiving awards were:

Gold award (500+ hours)

Sandy McCauley of Mason City.

Silver (250-499 hours)

Joan Hansen of Forest City.

Sue Bruxvoort, Eunice Kinsella, and Linda Ringham of Garner.

LaVonne Hartman of Lake Mills.

Steph O’Donnell of Mason City.

Charissa Olson of Thompson.

Bronze (100-249 hours)

Lynn Hassebroek of Buffalo Center.

Sharon Knoup and Fran Lorenzen of Clear Lake.

Roger Schroeder of Elma.

Paul Fitzgerald, Ken Hansen, Cynthia Korth, Joan Langerud, Barb Lovick, Larry Reiffer, and Mary Schaefer of Forest City.

Sue Nedved of Garner.

Pat Cross of Hampton.

Debbie Stromer of Klemme.

Sharon Heimbuch, Jack Mueller, Susan Saltou, Bob VerBrugge, and Judy VerBrugge of Mason City.

Mary Ellen Haugen of Rockwell.