Clear

North Iowa volunteers honored with awards

Annual RSVP celebration recognizes 29 award winners.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 12:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – RVSP of North Central Iowa is honoring the people who make its work possible.

28 Outstanding Volunteer Awards were presented June 6 at RSVP’s annual celebration. “Volunteering is the perfect way to give back to your community and to stay active,” says RSVP Director Molly Anderegg. “RSVP provides rewarding opportunities to help people who are in need. I thank you for volunteering in your communities.”

Receiving awards were:

Gold award (500+ hours)
Sandy McCauley of Mason City.

Silver (250-499 hours)
Joan Hansen of Forest City.
Sue Bruxvoort, Eunice Kinsella, and Linda Ringham of Garner.
LaVonne Hartman of Lake Mills.
Steph O’Donnell of Mason City.
Charissa Olson of Thompson.

Bronze (100-249 hours)
Lynn Hassebroek of Buffalo Center.
Sharon Knoup and Fran Lorenzen of Clear Lake.
Roger Schroeder of Elma.
Paul Fitzgerald, Ken Hansen, Cynthia Korth, Joan Langerud, Barb Lovick, Larry Reiffer, and Mary Schaefer of Forest City.
Sue Nedved of Garner.
Pat Cross of Hampton.
Debbie Stromer of Klemme.
Sharon Heimbuch, Jack Mueller, Susan Saltou, Bob VerBrugge, and Judy VerBrugge of Mason City.
Mary Ellen Haugen of Rockwell.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking a cool start with rebounding temps for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fix it up or build new? Byron deciding future of community pool

Image

Tracking A Cold Start To Recovering Temps

Image

National Wheelchair Sports Camp

Image

SAW: Samantha Heyer

Image

Checking in with Titan

Image

Methodist church & LGBTQ Marriage

Image

Update: search for missing man

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/12

Image

RFD trains for confined space rescues

Image

Air quality deaths in Minnesota

Community Events