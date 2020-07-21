North Iowa trial set for Florida woman over stolen checks

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Florida woman is pleading not guilty to charges in Cerro Gordo County of cashing stolen checks.

Christina Noel Whitaker, 30 of Lantana, FL, is now set to stand trial starting December 1 for identity theft and commission of unlawful specified activity. She’s accused of cashing stolen checks worth $16,300 at four First Citizens Bank branches between December 12 and 13 in 2019. Investigators say Whitaker impersonated a bank customer.

First Citizens Bank is headquartered in Mason City.