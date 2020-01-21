North Iowa traffic stop leads to trials in two counties

KIMT-TV 3 – Trials are now set for a wanted man and the woman arrested with him.

Carrie Kathleen Veal, 46 of Rochester, is pleading not guilty in Worth County to possession of methamphetamine-3rd or subsequent offense and possession of marijuana-3rd or subsequent offense. Jaime Carl McFarland, 28 of Mason City, has entered not guilty pleas in Cerro Gordo County to eluding, possession of meth, and interference with official acts.



Carrie Veal Carrie Veal

Mason City police say McFarland escaped arrest on December 4, 2019, after slamming his car door on an officer’s hands, crashing into another vehicle and a tree, then finally abandoning his vehicle and running away.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says McFarland then the passenger and Veal the driver of a vehicle pulled over around 1:40 am on December 8. Deputies say a small amount of marijuana and a drug pipe were found in the vehicle and McFarland gave them a false name and birth date to try and hide his identity.

McFarland’s trial is set to begin on February 25. Veal is scheduled to stand trial starting on April 1.