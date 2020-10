CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A 16-year-old had to be extricated after a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Cerro Gordo County.

The sheriff's office said it responded to the single-vehicle accident at 310th St. near Grouse Ave. after a 2004 Chevy Impala driven by Reese Robbins, of Hampton, entered the ditch and struck an electrical pole.

The vehicle also damaged a field fence.

Robbins was taken to MercyOne for non-life-threatening injuries.