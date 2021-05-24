North Iowa teen arrested in connection to Mason City stabbings, robberies

MASON CITY, Iowa - A north Iowa teen has been arrested for first-degree robbery in connection to an incident where two people were stabbed and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Jaden Edel, 18, of Belmond, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on two counts of first-degree robbery.

The arrest is in connection to an incident on April 1 in the 200 block of 15th St. NE.

Court documents state a fight began at the location and Edel assisted with holding down the victim while he was stabbed multiple times in the back. Another victim was also held down and stabbed in the head before being taken to the hospital.

Edel is accused of stealing property from the victims. He was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail early Monday morning and is being held on $25,000 bond.