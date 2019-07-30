Clear
North Iowa teen accused of hosting drug party pleads guilty

Investigation started when several Lake Mills students missed school.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 3:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – An 18-year-old accused of hosting a drug party for students is pleading guilty.

Jose Raul Deleon Jr. of Thompson entered guilty pleas Tuesday to use of minors in the drug trade, possession with intent to deliver of MDMA (molly), and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Deleon was arrested on February 20 when Winnebago County law enforcement investigated many Lake Mills students missing school that day.

Authorities say they got a report of five juveniles smoking marijuana at a Lake Mills apartment where Deleon was staying. Officers say LSD, molly, marijuana, and several juveniles were found at the apartment.

Deleon’s sentenced is scheduled to be held September 24.

