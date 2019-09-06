Clear

North Iowa tech company reaches deal over data breach affecting millions

Federal officials say it has hacked in 2016.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 12:18 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 12:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, DC – A Mason City-based technology company has reached a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over a data breach that exposed the personal information of millions of people.

The FTC says DealerBuilt failed to use low-cost and easily available measures to secure the online personal information it received from its clients. The FTC says that failure allowed a hacker to gain access in late October 2016 to an unencrypted data base of about 12.5 million customers. The data base included names, addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, and bank account information.

As part of its settlement with the FTC, DealerBuilt cannot share, collect, or maintain any personal consumer information unless it implements a comprehensive information security program that specifically deals with the allegations in the FCT complaint, which can be accessed by clicking here.

DealerBuilt must also get third-party assessments of its information security program every two years and have a senior corporate manager certify compliance with the FTC agreement every year. Federal authorities will also have the right to approve the third-party assessor.

DealerBuilt employs about 80 people in Iowa, Texas, and remote locations around the country. It creates data management and data processing systems for auto dealers nationwide.

