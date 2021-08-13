North Iowa teacher takes on MMA fighting

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A North Iowa teacher is trying out a new sport.

Logan Thomsen says teaching will always come first, but he's trying something new - MMA fighting.

"I really like the challenge, I guess, for the most part. I don't mind going into the room and putting in a lot of work and effort. That's like 90% of what wrestling is. It's something that's familiar to me, but it's also a little different," says Logan.

Clear Lake special education teacher Logan Thomsen has been around the sport of wrestling for most of his life, leading him to MMA fighting.

Logan wanted to try something new and reached out to a former coach to find a trainer for the sport.

"I'm really driven to improve myself on things in particular and it's just something that I can pick up and work on. It's there when I put it down and it's there when I pick it back up," says Logan.

He has three wins and just one loss.

Logan says wrestling was a good start for his MMA fighting career, both mentally and physically.

"It's okay if I lose. It's not okay if I don't go out there and give my best effort. I'm not going to lose because of a lack of effort on my side of things. Every time I go out on the mat, every time I go into the cage, I'm going to be a little bit tougher as a result of it," says Logan.

He says that is something he hopes to pass on to his students and athletes, along with resilience.

He is starting his second year as head coach of the junior varsity wrestling team.