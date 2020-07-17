North Iowa superintendents share their thoughts on Governor Reynolds' announcement on in-person learning

MASON CITY, Iowa - As school districts finalize their return to learn plans that include in-person and continuous or online learning, as well as a hybrid of both, for the upcoming year, Governor Reynolds announced on Friday that schools must require students to spend at least half of their education time in classrooms.

That decision will invalidate plans implemented by some districts to limit in-person classes to one day a week for most students with online learning on other days.

While putting together their plans, Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg says discussions were held between parents, teachers and staffers regarding how to move forward when the school year begins August 24th, and is confident that plans to ensure everyone can be safe at school.

"We feel like we have a well-rounded plan that has a lot of flexibility to deal with whatever situation we find ourselves in within the next 5 weeks or so."

During today's conference, Versteeg noted of the Governor's recognition of having parental choice regarding a continuous learning option, and points to a recent in-district survey.

"30% of our parents told us they'd prefer their students stay home and be safe, and not come to school if we have in-person schooling. This gives us flexibility to keep more of our staff and students safe."

Right now, there will be no change in the Education Department’s recommendation that districts not require that students and teachers wear masks in school. Versteeg says the district has yet to make masks mandatory, though does encourage wearing them.

"Our guidance for our school at this point is that if you cannot socially distance, you should wear a mask."

Forest City and Central Springs Superintendent Darwin Lehmann also believes in having in-person learning as much as possible.

"It's a better academic education model for everybody. You have to keep having guiding principles, and I think that people's guiding principles are a safe environment for students and staff and doing everything they can to provide a great educational program for kids."

However, he notes it's important to evaluate the situation as we progress into the school year, and adjust accordingly.

"This isn't just a start of the year conversation. This is ongoing throughout the year as we potentially have to deal with the pitches we're thrown."

Forest City students will report back August 17th, with Central Springs set to resume classes on August 19th.

In Osage and Riceville, students will report back to school August 24th and 26th, respectively. While Superintendent Barb Schwamman prefers to have students in class, especially for younger students, she says the district will be ready to shift all online if necessary.

"That is not the option we want to go with, but we have to be prepared to do that."

All in all, Schwamman feels confident that the district will be able to keep students safe as we move into a new year.

"We appreciate the support of the community, and our parents. We know this is going to be a really tough choice for them. As a parent myself, it's those things where you have to trust that the people doing their jobs are doing what they need to do, and I know the schools are going to do everything possible to make this successful. Parents will have options and choices, and as a school, we'll be respectful and work hard to meet the needs of our families the best we can do, whether it's at school or at home."

Both the Mason City and Osage school boards will decide on their plans during meetings next Monday. Forest City and Central Springs are aiming to vote on their plans by early next month.