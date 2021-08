MASON CITY, Iowa - In addition to clothes and supply shopping for the kids as they head back to school, getting that new haircut ahead of the first day is also a must.

Kut$ by KZ offered free haircuts to kids on Tuesday. It was a busy day for owner Kayzee Calaway, as 52 kids took advantage of getting a free cut, including a couple from Albert Lea.

While it was a one-day-only offer, Calaway says he's planning to offer it next year as well.