North Iowa sting results in felony enticing a minor charge against Worth Co. man

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Worth County man is facing a felony enticing a minor charge after allegedly being caught Thursday by an undercover agent.

Aaron Hendrikson, 39, of Northwood, was arrested in Clear Lake and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Authorities in north Iowa said they were contacted by an investigator with the Owatonna Police Department who said a male was using an internet chat to solicit a 15-year-old, according to court documents.

Authorities said Hendrikson provided “specific directions for the 15-year-old to meet him at his job site” in Clear Lake.

A meeting was set up and Hendrikson arrived in a work vehicle at 1:47 p.m. at 2 Plaza Dr. Thursday and he was arrested.