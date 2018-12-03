Clear

North Iowa shoveling out from weekend snowstorm

1-4 in. received in parts of North Iowa

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 11:08 PM
Updated: Dec. 2, 2018 11:16 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - All around town on Sunday, people were hard at work, using shovels, snow blowers or plows to get their walkways, driveways, parking lots and streets clear from the weekend snowfall.

People like Kim McVay are using a shovel to clear their sidewalk and deck.

"Doing it the old fashioned way today. There's only a couple inches so we figured not too bad."

The consistency of the snow provides her a little help.

"We've had where we get an ice pack on top of it, and then it's a lot more back straining I guess is what you call it."

For others like Randy Mitchell, a snow blower will get the job done, as well a plow attached to a truck. He adds that the consistency is making it easier to move it.

"Snow's just wet and heavy."

With whatever way you choose to get rid of the snow, use safety.

"Knowing your limits. If you've got back problems or something like that, you don't want to be out lifting this. Hire somebody that's younger and stronger or that has equipment or whatever. Get it done, but get it done safely."

In Mason City,  property owners are required to remove snow from their sidewalks within 48 hours or face a fine. In Forest City, property owners have to remove snow and ice accumulations within 24 hours. In addition, as of Sunday night, Mason City's alternate side parking and emergency snow route ordinances are still in effect.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
The snow is moving out but the cold will move in!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Delivering food in snowy weather

Image

North Iowa residents clear the weekend snowfall

Image

Digging out of the snow in Southern Minnesota

Image

Cab services stay busy in snowstorm

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Saturday Toys for Tots drive

Image

GPS Distracted Driving

Image

Prep hoop highlights and scores from Northern Iowa

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep hoops highlights and scores across Southern Minnesota

Community Events