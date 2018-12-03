North Iowa shoveling out from weekend snowstorm

MASON CITY, Iowa - All around town on Sunday, people were hard at work, using shovels, snow blowers or plows to get their walkways, driveways, parking lots and streets clear from the weekend snowfall.

People like Kim McVay are using a shovel to clear their sidewalk and deck.

"Doing it the old fashioned way today. There's only a couple inches so we figured not too bad."

The consistency of the snow provides her a little help.

"We've had where we get an ice pack on top of it, and then it's a lot more back straining I guess is what you call it."

For others like Randy Mitchell, a snow blower will get the job done, as well a plow attached to a truck. He adds that the consistency is making it easier to move it.

"Snow's just wet and heavy."

With whatever way you choose to get rid of the snow, use safety.

"Knowing your limits. If you've got back problems or something like that, you don't want to be out lifting this. Hire somebody that's younger and stronger or that has equipment or whatever. Get it done, but get it done safely."

In Mason City, property owners are required to remove snow from their sidewalks within 48 hours or face a fine. In Forest City, property owners have to remove snow and ice accumulations within 24 hours. In addition, as of Sunday night, Mason City's alternate side parking and emergency snow route ordinances are still in effect.