North Iowa seniors particularly vulnerable to coronavirus

The population of North Iowa counties are 20% or more comprised of folks 65 years old or older who are at the highest risk of coronavirus complications.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 9:26 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people over the age of 65 are most at risk for severe complications from coronavirus.

Of every county in North Iowa, people 65-years-old and older make up at least 20% of the population.  

Brian Hanft with CG Public Health said people in that age group are more susceptible because many have preexisting conditions which could make a coronavirus infection more extreme.  This could mean a widespread outbreak could be particularly deadly in North Iowa.  

Even with a mostly rural population, coronavirus can still make its way around quickly.

"The key is, not necessarily to spread out part of our region, our part of the state, or even Iowa in general, but people still need to follow the rules and the rules are social isolation which dramatically decreases your potential for getting that," said Hanft.

Even if you aren't part of that vulnerable age group, it is still important to follow social distancing guidelines.  These procedures will help protect people around you from being infected.

