North Iowa semi driver in fatal collision in SE Minnesota

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southeastern Minnesota.

It happened around 6:30 pm Saturday on Highway 44 in Houston County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jacob Quentin Schiffner, 21 of Prior Lake, was driving south in an SUV and Aaron James Souhrada, 59 of Lime Springs, IA, was northbound in a semi when they crashed near Indian Springs Road.

The State Patrol says Schiffner was killed and Souhrada injured in the collision. Road conditions were wet at the time and both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, La Crescent Police Department, and Caledonia fire and ambulance assisted at the scene.