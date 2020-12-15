North Iowa schools share in money to teach K-12 computer science

DES MOINES, Iowa - $884,097 is going to more than 167 Iowa school districts to prepare K-12 educators to teach computer science.

“Computer science is an essential skill set for student success in an ever-growing, technology-driven workplace,” says Governor Reynolds. “These awards expand the number of educators prepared to teach computer science in grades K-12, creating better access to high-quality computer science coursework. While there’s work to do, Iowa has forged a strong partnership between educators, business leaders and key stakeholders to bring computer science instruction to every Iowa classroom.”

Among those receiving funding:

Lake Mills Community Schools - $5,100

Mason City Schools - $3,700

Osage Community Schools - $28,000

“Growing opportunities for more teachers to build their skills in this high-demand field is critical to expanding computer science instruction in every school,” says Ann Lebo, Iowa Department of Education director. “Just 10.7 percent of the Class of 2020 took a high-quality computer science course in high school, up from 8.9 percent in 2019-20. These awards help underscore the commitment we have to computer science education.”

To see the full list of award recipients, click here.