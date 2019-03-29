Clear
North Iowa school district leading the way

Clear Lake is one of many districts participating in new teaching program, with Creek Elementary being the first school in Iowa participating in the 'PreK Beta' program of Project Lead the Way's 'PLTW Launch'

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 11:24 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Imagine if your child literally ran the classroom.

While it may not exactly be the case, a growing initiative in schools across the country is getting close.

Clear Lake is one of many school districts in our area that are participating in "Project Lead the Way." The program is designed to have kids Pre-K through 12th Grade get more hands-on experience through modules that involve problem solving, teamwork and critical thinking skills. Clear Creek Elementary, in particular, is the only school in Iowa participating in the 'PreK Beta' part of the initiative's "Launch" program this year.

Transitional Kindergarten instructor Lisa Backhaus's class started taking part in it last year, and is doing four total modules this school year. She's already seen overwhelmingly positive response from students.

"It's just something different that you don't normally do, because it's so much hands on, and it's using a lot of thinking skills for them, so they think it's great."

Emily Hill is an instructional coach with Project Lead the Way, and says more schools are implementing it because kids are able to learn better through interaction.

"You always have to think about every child, and not everyone comes in with the same experiences. Some kids play school well, and some kids don't. We really think that Project Lead the Way will reach every kid."

Many districts in both Iowa and Minnesota are taking part in the program in some form, and the program has seen some wild success nationwide, with research showing students participating outperform their peers, and are more likely to consider careers in the science and technology fields.

