Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

North Iowa restaurant changing hands

The historic Suzie Q will soon be under new management

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 12:58 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - A landmark North Iowa restaurant is getting new ownership.

The Suzie Q has been owned by Troy Levenhagen since 2007, but with other commitments, he decided to put the nearly 70 year-old diner up for sale. After a few prospective buyers came forward, Mason City resident Tahmyrah Lytle and New York City resident Eric Michels agreed to purchase it. 

The two have known each other for a few years through political organizing, and found out about the sale through a friend. While it's their first time in owning a small business, they're both excited at getting their shot.

"I'm looking forward to it. I'm looking forward to continuing the legacy and doing honor to this diner and its history, and recognizing that, and celebrating this gem that we have here," Lytle said.

For Michels, he's receiving a warm welcome to the Hawkeye State. And while he and Lytle are debating about some menu items (though they're not saying what just yet), they plain to retain the diner's historic charm.

"I think it's rare to find a hot spot that's for both locals and for tourists. And I think what they requires will be to be true to its history and what it offers and not compromising."

The diner was one of many designed by manufacturer Arthur Valentine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
We're tracking a rebound of temps and more rain on the way this week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thousands volunteer for NCAA Final Four weekend

Image

Immigrant shares story to bring understanding

Image

Stretch Your Inch

Image

Rochester Thaw Festival

Image

Is your bracket crushed?

Image

Stretch Your Inch

Image

Bulls defeat Blizzard to move on

Image

2 NCAA wrestling titles coming back to Iowa

Image

NIACC celebrates 100 years

Image

Tracking Sunday Morning Rain

Community Events