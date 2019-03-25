North Iowa restaurant changing hands

MASON CITY, Iowa - A landmark North Iowa restaurant is getting new ownership.

The Suzie Q has been owned by Troy Levenhagen since 2007, but with other commitments, he decided to put the nearly 70 year-old diner up for sale. After a few prospective buyers came forward, Mason City resident Tahmyrah Lytle and New York City resident Eric Michels agreed to purchase it.

The two have known each other for a few years through political organizing, and found out about the sale through a friend. While it's their first time in owning a small business, they're both excited at getting their shot.

"I'm looking forward to it. I'm looking forward to continuing the legacy and doing honor to this diner and its history, and recognizing that, and celebrating this gem that we have here," Lytle said.

For Michels, he's receiving a warm welcome to the Hawkeye State. And while he and Lytle are debating about some menu items (though they're not saying what just yet), they plain to retain the diner's historic charm.

"I think it's rare to find a hot spot that's for both locals and for tourists. And I think what they requires will be to be true to its history and what it offers and not compromising."

The diner was one of many designed by manufacturer Arthur Valentine.