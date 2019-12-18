North Iowa residents react to impeachment

MASON CITY, Iowa - "I’m not into politics and I’m kind of sick of listening to it on the news,” said Coralyn Engels, who has little patience for the lengthy impeachment process. She picks up the remote when talk of impeachment hits the airwaves.

"It’s just long and drawn out. Just get it over with and get it done,” she said.

Some view the impeachment process as nothing more than a political sideshow, with democrats just trying to make a play for next year's election. Tina Shreve from Mason City wonders why democrats are going through the trouble.

"I just think it's stupid because he might not even become President again,” said Shreve.

Dennis Behr, who lives in Rockwell, says the impeachment is keeping real work from being done in Washington. He believes our entire political system is broken.

"There’s enough blame to go around on both parties side and i personally think both parties need to go. I’m serious, this two party system isn't working,” he said.