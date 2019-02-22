Clear
North Iowa representatives make stop in Worth County

State Rep. Bloomingdale and State Sen. Brown visited with constituents in Manly, while Bloomingdale made an additional stop in Northwood

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Two North Iowa legislators made the rounds to Worth County on Friday.

State Representative Jane Bloomingdale and State Senator Waylon Brown visited Manly Friday morning for a legislative forum. Bloomingdale later visited with constituents at Northwood City Hall to talk about the current state of the current legislative session.

She says that it's been going well, and progress was made this week when it comes to school funding and transportation budgets.

"They get over 2% in SSA money and they also get transportation dollars. And in my district, it's $1.5 million that they're going to get for transportation funding that can go back into their general fund. So our schools should be pretty happy with the amounts of money that are going to be going into our K-12 education right now."

Most work is currently being done in subcommittees and committees.

She adds that there are still some issues that are being talked about in Des Moines.

"I know a couple of the big issues right now are the constitutional amendment for the 2nd amendment, to carry guns and to get that into the constitution. Another thing I've had a lot of conversation is the sports betting. That's been kind of a hot topic into whether we should go into sports betting and how we should implement that."

Bloomingdale will hold two additional legislative forums next month: one on March 9th in Osage, and another on March 22nd in Northwood with Senator Brown.

