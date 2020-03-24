Clear
North Iowa public health official: Number of people with 'no concern for social distancing'

Brian Hanft, director of public health in Cerro Gordo County, said he’s aware of many events that have occurred with groups larger than 10 people.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 9:18 AM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 9:23 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Public health officials in northern Iowa said despite advising people to stay home, they are still seeing “ large numbers of people frequenting area business with no concern for social distancing.”

"I hear of community events where groups of people larger than 10, coming together for various gathering purposes like youth sports planning, auctions, parties, and other general events," Hanft said. 

“Please remember that the spread of this virus, or the lack thereof, is determined by each and every person taking responsibility to follow these rules. I am pleading for everyone to own their actions and stay home whenever possible. If group gatherings must take place, do it via zoom meetings, skype, or another electronic method. The goal of our response efforts is to limit the impact on those who are immunocompromised, have underlying health conditions, or are part of the population at higher risk. By doing your part, you will help contain the spread and save lives."

