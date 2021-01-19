North Iowa organizations partner to collect essential items for abuse and assault survivors

MASON CITY, Iowa - Each day, Crisis Intervention Service works with men, women and children who are in domestic abuse and sexual assault situations in their 15-county area. And when it comes to rebuilding one's life after such a crisis, getting back on their feet may be a challenge.

On Monday, Crisis Intervention partnered with RSVP of North Central Iowa to collect essential items like conditioner, soap, granola bars and gift cards for survivors of abuse and assault at locations across North Iowa. As the drive occurred on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, RSVP Director Molly Anderegg feels that the collection drive would fit the late Civil Rights leader's mission of helping one another.

"Martin Luther King, Jr. was about peace and love, and that's really what's needed in someone's life when they are struggling with someone who is abusive to them. What better way than to honor Martin Luther King,Jr. than to help those in need who are struggling in an abusive relationship?"

Donations are accepted at any time. For more information, contact Crisis Intervention Service at 641-424-9133.