Mason City oral surgeons giving away a second chance at a new smile

MASON CITY, Iowa - A smile is often one of the first things you notice about a person and having bad teeth can make a bad first impression.
That is why Doctor Lyell Hogg and Doctor Christopher Kepros want to help out someone in need.
They are offering a free full arch restoration to a deserving patient. This procedure can cost up to $50,000 if you were to pay for it.
Last year, they had over 120 applicants for the Second Chance program. This year's application period runs from August 22nd through September 23rd. You can visit their website here to apply, or call the office at 641-424-1656.
