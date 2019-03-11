North Iowa occupational therapist pleads guilty to federal crimes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Mason City woman accused of stealing drugs and illegally accessing patient information is pleading guilty to federal charges.

Samantha Jo Rogers entered a guilty plea Monday in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, wrongfully obtaining health information for personal gain, and making false statements related to health care matters. As part of a plea deal, over a dozen other charges have been dismissed.

Prosecutors say Rogers, an occupational therapist, was fired from the IOOF home in Mason City in January 2017 after taking prescription pills out of the purse of another employee. She’s also accused of accessing patient records while working at North Iowa Therapy in Waverly, then visiting the homes of four patients between October 2017 and May 2018 to try and steal prescription medications.

No sentencing date has been set.