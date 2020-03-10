North Iowa native sharing experience in Italy during height of coronavirus outbreak

ALESSANDRIA, Italy - The coronavirus is continuing to cripple countries across the world, including Italy.

One North Iowa woman living in the country is sharing her experience.

Originally from Clear Lake, Paige Schirone and her family live in Alessandria, about an hour southwest of Milan in the Northern region of Piemonte (or Piedmont). This past weekend, the Italian government issued a decree to prevent the spread of the virus, by locking down the Piedmont and several other regions, restricting cross-provincial and cross-country travel, and advising people to stay indoors.

"The coffee bars close at 6, you have to maintain a meter distance from the person next to you. Weddings have been cancelled, funerals are not allowed to take place, church services are not allowed to take place, even though you can go into a church and pray any time you want. The supermarkets are still open, there's food on the shelves, there's toilet paper. I don't see people wearing masks around here.

"The concern is the elderly, and the people with weak immune systems. They don't want to be overwhelmed in hospitals."

Despite the restrictions, she says the Italian government has been very transparent in its response.

"I think they've been giving warnings that this might happen, and they eased people into the restrictions, first the schools, then telling us just like in America, wash your hands, and they say the face masks won't help you unless you have the virus. I think they're trying to be cautious."

On Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that the entire country would be put on lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. Around 9,000 cases have been confirmed so far, and 463 deaths have been attributed to the virus in the Southern European nation.