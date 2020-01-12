North Iowa music icons to be inducted in Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - There's a long list of people with North Iowa ties that are set to receive high honors when it comes to rock 'n' roll.

Every year, the Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Music Association inducts musicians, bands, DJ's, ballrooms and others who have contributed to the genre into the Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame. This September, the Board of Directors of the historic Surf Ballroom, the late Mason City musician Dennis Richie Deluna, the band Kid Biskit, and KRIB radio will all be inducted.

Tim Coffey is a board member with the Association.

"There really is a great legacy of rock 'n' roll music in North Iowa, with Clear Lake-Mason City as the hub. It carries over into this hall of fame. Some great great musical legacies. Stay tuned, we'll honor some more people as the years come by."

He applauds the induction of the Surf's Board of Directors, as they work to book big name acts and continue to promote the historic venue's place in music history.

"Because of the legacy, because of their memory and connection to the legacy of rock 'n' roll, and it's a great place to play in a 2,100 people venue. They get excited about music and they're great music fans."

31 entities will be inducted during a weekend-long ceremony September 5th & 6th at the Iowa Rock 'n' Roll History Museum in Arnolds Park. Notable inductees include Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, J.P. Richardson, and The Everly Brothers.

To be inducted, you must have 25 years of experience in the music industry.