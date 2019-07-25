North Iowa murderer and drug kingpin scheduled to die in 2020

Dustin Honken, a Britt drug dealer who shot and killed five people, including two children in the 1990s, will be executed in January.

Attorney General William Barr directed the federal government Thursday to resume capital punishment after nearly two decades and has directed the Bureau of Prisons to schedule the execution of five inmates after adopting an updated execution protocol.

Barr has directed the head of the Bureau of Prisons to execute "five death-row inmates convicted of murdering, and in some cases torturing and raping, the most vulnerable in our society — children and the elderly," according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

At Barr's direction, the Bureau of Prisons has adopted the Federal Execution Protocol Addendum which "replaces the three-drug procedure previously used in federal executions with a single drug—pentobarbital," the Justice Department announced.

Honken was involved in one of North Iowa’s most well-publicized murder cases and was found guilty of five counts of murder in 2004.

His execution is scheduled to occur on Jan. 15, 2020.

Four of the bodies were found buried in a wooded area near where the current Cerro Gordo Co. Law Enforcement Center sits. The fifth body was found a month later.

Honken killed Lori Ann Duncan, her daughters Kandace and Amber Duncan, Gregory Nicholson and Terry DeGeus in a federal meth investigation.

The jury found that Honken killed two dealers who were to testify against him during a 1993 investigation, a mother and her two children. Their bodies weren't recovered for years. Honken, a Mason City resident, expanded his meth-making and distribution enterprise in the following years.

Iowa doesn't have the death penalty, but the federal jury recommended a death sentence for the children's murders.

Honken's girlfriend, Angela Johnson, also was sentenced to death but her punishment was reduced to life in prison in 2014.

CNN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.