North Iowa men facing federal gun charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Two man are accused of federal gun crimes in Winnebago County.

Timothy Retland is charged with two counts of possession of firearms by a drug uses and Matthew Ankeny is facing one count of the same crime.

An indictment filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa says both Retland and Ankeny are users of methamphetamine. Retland is accused of possessing a Remington 870 Express 16 gauge shotgun on May 19. Federal authorities say on June 1, Ankeny possessed a Walther P22 pistol and Retland possessed a Walther P22 pistol, a Winchester 30/30 Model 94 lever action rifle, an Arminius HW7T .22 caliber 8 shot revolver, a FN PS 90 rifle, a Ruger Super Black Hawk .44 caliber revolver, a Springfield Model 67 Series E 12 gauge shotgun, a Montgomery Ward and Co. Hercules Model 12 gauge double barrel shotgun, a FNS SCAR Model 16S rifle, a Winchester Model 37 20 gauge shotgun, and a Winchester Model 270 .22 caliber rifle.

Both men have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to stand trial beginning January 6, 2020.