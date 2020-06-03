North Iowa mayor offering encouraging words of hope and peace

MANLY, Iowa - It's a trying time in our country and across the world right now. But a North Iowa mayor is reaching out to the leader of Minnesota's largest city to share some words of wisdom and call for peace.

Mayor Regan Banks recently reached out to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to let him know that he and other mayors nationwide are on his side. Banks says mayors large or small should come together and call for a conversation.

"With peace that we need in this world today, is to come together. We always say it takes a village, it takes a community, it takes a nation, to raise a town. Right now, we need a village, a community, a nation to bring peace back to each other and we can relate to each other and talk to each other."

He believes there is a way to fight for justice, peacefully.

"We can fight this together, we can't fight it separate, we can't fight it one at at time. There is no I in team. We come together and join hands together across the world, not across the town, across the world, and fight this together, and let's get justice where justice is accountable for."

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is also calling for peace, but maintains the time for patience has passed.