North Iowa manufacturer not seeing any coronavirus disruptions

SHEFFIELD, Iowa – A major North Iowa employer says it is monitoring the situation but that COVID-19 has not disrupted its operations or supply chain.

Sukup Manufacturing Company says it is taking extra precautions, including:

• Additional sanitizing of work areas, break rooms, and conference rooms

• Additional training in receiving and trucking areas, with further training planned

• Displaying educational materials around the facility

• Modifying how onsite caterers will serve meals at the office or in production areas

• Break room snacks will be individually prepackaged until May 1; after that we will re-evaluate

• Awareness of individuals traveling to or from areas with higher levels of infections and active cases, and heightened approvals for non-essential international travel

Sukup says it is encouraging all employees to wash their hands frequently with soap and warm water, and to stay home and use sick time if they are feeling sick

“As a family-owned and operated company, the health and safety of our employees is an extremely high priority,” says Steve Sukup, President and CEO of Sukup Manufacturing Co. “At this time, we are being cautious, but also continuing to keep our manufacturing operations moving to get products to customers.”

With its headquarters in Sheffield, Sukup employs of 600 people and is the world’s largest family-owned and operated manufacturer of grain storage, grain drying and handling equipment, and steel buildings