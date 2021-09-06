North Iowa man witnessed 9/11 attacks on New York City atop a skyscraper

MASON CITY, Iowa - September 11, 2001, was just a typical start to the day for Tim Hedrick.

The Mason City man had a bird's-eye view on top of a skyscraper in New York City that fateful morning.

Hedrick owns his own business, traveling the world working on broadcast satellite equipment and telecommunications systems.

Hedrick snapped a few photos of what was unfolding, at the moment not even realizing what exactly was happening just a couple miles away.

Looking back 20 years ago, Hedrick says just like so many others, it's a day he will never forget and he counts his blessings daily.

For more, click on the video tab.