North Iowa man with multiple felony convictions arrested again after foot chase

Richard Thompson
Richard Thompson/Cerro Gordo County Jail

Authorities said Thompson bailed out of a vehicle and ran from law enforcement before he was tripped by the deputy and arrested.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 10:29 AM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 10:31 AM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A north Iowa man with multiple previous felony convictions was arrested Tuesday night following a foot pursuit.

Richard Thompson, 38, of Thornton, was arrested in the 100 block of N. 10th St. in Clear Lake.

Authorities said Thompson bailed out of a vehicle and ran from law enforcement before he was tripped by the deputy and arrested. 

Thomspon was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a meth pipe, according to court documents.

