North Iowa man with multiple felony convictions arrested again after foot chase

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A north Iowa man with multiple previous felony convictions was arrested Tuesday night following a foot pursuit.
Richard Thompson, 38, of Thornton, was arrested in the 100 block of N. 10th St. in Clear Lake.
Authorities said Thompson bailed out of a vehicle and ran from law enforcement before he was tripped by the deputy and arrested.
Thomspon was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a meth pipe, according to court documents.
