North Iowa man who was caught trying to flush meth down the toilet pleads guilty in federal court

HAMPTON, Iowa - A north Iowa man pled guilty in federal court to possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

David Hirsch, 55, of Hampton, admitted in federal court that he was in possession of meth, which he intended to distribute. He was also in possession of a loaded handgun.

"On April 16, 2020, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Franklin County. Upon entry, law enforcement found Hirsch attempting to flush methamphetamine down the toilet. Law enforcement located a loaded Glock .45 caliber handgun on Hirsch. Hirsch has a prior 2002 felony conviction for manufacturing methamphetamine," authorities said.

For possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, Hirsch faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 40 years’ imprisonment, a $5,000,000.00 fine, and 4 years up to life of supervised release following any imprisonment. For possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, Hirsch faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years’ imprisonment, which must be served consecutively to the drug charge, and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $250,000.00 fine, and up to 3 years of supervised release following imprisonment.