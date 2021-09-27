North Iowa man to be sentenced for two truck thefts

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing two trucks is entering Alford pleas in both cases.

Aaron Ryerson, 50 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of first-degree theft. Law enforcement says Ryerson stole a pickup truck from Kwik Star East in Clear Lake on January 20 and then was arrested in Mason City on June 4 driving a propane truck that had been stolen in Winnebago County.

Court documents state the propane truck was valued at $200,000.

An Alford plea means Ryerson is not admitting guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing, which is now scheduled for November 8 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.