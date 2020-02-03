Clear

North Iowa man sentenced for sideswiping a Minnesota motorcycle

Rider suffered serious injuries to one foot.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 1:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Worth County man is sentenced for sideswiping a motorcycle in southern Minnesota.

James Allen Thompson, 31 of Northwood, IA, was charged in December 2018 with criminal vehicular operation, failing to stop for a collision, failure to notify police, and careless driving. The Minnesota State Patrol said in July 2018 Thompson was driving a pickup truck and pulling a trailer on Highway 65 when he sideswiped a motorcycle that had pulled off onto the shoulder south of Glenville in Freeborn County.

The State Patrol says the motorcycle rider was left with four broken bones and six torn ligaments in his right foot.

Thompson pleaded guilty Monday to failure to stop for a collision and the other charges were dismissed. He’s been sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay $3,659 in restitution.

