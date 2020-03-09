North Iowa man sentenced for marijuana wax and LSD

MASON CITY, Iowa – A deferred judgment is given to a man authorities say was arrested with a lot of different drugs.
Jordan Mitchell Rosenberg, 25 of Mason City, was given two years of supervised probation Monday, a $315 civil penalty, and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
Rosenberg pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana wax and possession of LSD after an arrest in August 2019. Law enforcement said they found four ounces of marijuana wax, 9 tetrahydrocannabinol oil vaporizer cartridges, two grams of psilocybin mushrooms, two hits of LSD, and scales and packing materials in Rosenberg’s home.
