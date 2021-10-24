North Iowa man sentenced for deadly collision in Wisconsin

BALSAM LAKE, Wix. – A Hancock County man is sent to prison for a fatal collision in northeast Wisconsin.

Authorities say Michael Charles Barkema, 49 of Klemme, was driving drunk when he crashed into another vehicle on February 23, 2020. The female driver of the other vehicle was killed and law enforcement says Barkema had a blood alcohol content of .28, more than three times the legal limit, when the collision happened.

Barkema pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. He’s been sentenced to three years in Wisconsin state prison, followed by 10 years of extended supervision. Barkema will have to complete 100 hours of community service for each year of extended supervision.