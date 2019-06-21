Clear

North Iowa man sentenced for 100+ mph chase in southern Minnesota

Sped away from state trooper.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 1:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa man is sentenced for a southern Minnesota chase that hit speeds of 135 miles per hour.

Nathan Ryan Carlson, 32 of Lake Mills, IA, was charged in December 2018 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving. A Minnesota state trooper says Carlson was tracked first doing 88 miles an hour on Highway 65 in Freeborn County, then sped up when the trooper tried to pull him over.

The Minnesota pursuit was eventually called off and Carlson was arrested in Iowa by a Worth County sheriff’s deputy.

He pleaded guilty in April to fleeing a peace officer and was sentenced Friday to three years of supervised probation and 40 hours of community work service.

